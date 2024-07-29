Maharashtra: 11 New Legislators Take Oath As Members Of State Legislative Council

Maharashtra Legislative Council | PTI Photo

Mumbai: Eleven newly-elected legislators administered the oath as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Sunday. The opposition leader in the legislative assembly Ambadas Danve was also present for the ceremony.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won all the nine seats it contested in polls to 11 seats of the state legislative council held on July 12. The BJP won five seats, while the Shiv Sena and the NCP bagged two seats each. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress won one seat each, while PWP leader Jayant Patil, backed by the NCP (SP), lost.

About The MLCs Who Took Oath

BJP MLCs Pankaja Munde, Parinay Fuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Amit Gorkhe, and Sadabhau Khot, NCP's Rajesh Vitekar and party general secretary Shivajirao Garje, Shiv Sena's Bhawana Gawali and Krupal Tumane, were sworn in. Congress's Pradnya Satav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar also took oath at the central hall of the state legislature.