Maharashtra: 11 booked for defrauding bank of Rs 3.5 crore in Nagpur

Offences have been registered against 11 persons for allegedly duping a bank of Rs 3.53 crore by fraudulently availing loans in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have registered eight cases of cheating and forgery committed at Manewada branch of Andhra Bank in Nagpur, an official said.

Based on complaints lodged by a bank manager, the police have registered eight separate cases under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against 11 persons, he said.

According to the police, the accused in these cases had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 3.53 crore by availing loans fraudulently and not repaying the same.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:17 PM IST