Maharashtra: 1,001 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 52 more deaths

With the addition of 1,001 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,08,647, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 8,820, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.73 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,06,450, while the overall death toll is 1,982, another official said.