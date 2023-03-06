Maharashtra: 1 more held by Crime Branch in Class 12 Maths paper leak

r Antonio D’Silva High School and Junior College | File Photo

The Crime Branch has detained a suspect from Ahmednagar while Mumbai Police has filed a first information report (FIR) against four people after a Class 12 student got the maths question paper of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate minutes before the exam started, officials said on Sunday.

The police detained the four, including three students, after the Class 12 pupil got the question paper 23 minutes before the start of the exam at Dr Antonio D’Silva High School and Junior College, in Dadar, on Friday.

Exam moderator found student had a copy of question paper

According to the police, an exam moderator found that the student had a copy of the question paper on his mobile phone.

The student had forwarded the paper to another person for answers.

The student and three others were caught and handed over to the police and a case was registered under Sections 5 and 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Case transferred to Crime Branch

On Saturday the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. A unit tracked and detained one suspect, also a student, from Ahmednagar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Buldhana, on Friday itself, the police arrested five people, including two teachers at a private school.

The police said they were investigating if other people were involved in the paper leak. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is also investigating the matter.

The board has said there won’t be a re-test of the maths paper as the leak was not widespread.