Maharashtra: 1 killed, 41 Injured in 2 Separate Accidents | representative pic

The first accident occurred on Samruddhi Expressway near Phulambri in Aurangabad district early Wednesday. A private luxury bus travelling from Nagpur to Pune collided with a trailer truck. Out of the 30 passengers on board, at least 22 sustained injuries. The injured were taken to various local hospitals.

The second accident took place in Nashik district when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation fell into a deep gorge in the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka. The bus had arrived from Khamgaon in Buldhana district and was returning when the driver lost control, leading to the vehicle plunging into a 150-foot gorge. A woman lost her life in the accident, and 19 others, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries. The injured individuals were rushed to a state-run hospital for treatment.