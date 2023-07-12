 Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 19 Injured After State Transport Bus Falls Into 150-Foot-Deep Gorge Near Nashik; Visuals Surface
The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, an official said.

Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Maharashtra: A woman was killed and 19 persons were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official informed news agency PTI. The injured have been rushed to a state-run hospital, the official said.

The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official said.

Driver Lost Control Of The Bus

On Tuesday night, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official said.

Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said. A woman died and 19 persons, including the driver and conductor of the bus, sustained injuries in the accident, he said.

Nashik's Guardian Minister Visits Accident Spot

Nashik's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse visited the accident spot immediately after receiving the news. Later he addressed the media and gave information on the accident. Bhuse spoke to the media and said, "...22 people were injured. They are under treatment at the hospital. One person died in the accident. The injured will be provided treatment by the Government. Next of kin of the deceased will be given Rs 10 Lakhs..."

