Maharashta Cyber will now report to Home Dept

The state government has brought the Maharashtra cyber department under the ambit of the additional chief secretary in the home department, to speed up the decision-making process. The cyber department was created to curb the increasing number of cybercrime cases and crimes against women.

Last year in August, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced his intention to establish a cyber intelligence department in view of the rise in online frauds.

Sources said that for more effective coordination between the state government and the police in relation to permanent coordination in detection of cybercrimes, the home department has directed the police to create a cyber cell at the state level in Mumbai.

Dept to be headed by Special Inspector General of Police (Cyber)

A state government official said the decision was taken way back in January 2016 when the structure, outline of the cyber cell was clarified. Later, in August 2021, the cyber cell under the special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra cyber, was transferred to Additional Director General of Police in the Economic Offences Wing. However, the state wanted to cut down the number of levels of decision-making.

The department will now be headed by the Special Inspector General of Police (Cyber) which comes under the additional chief secretary in the home department.