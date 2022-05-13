Thane: Two workers get six years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking employer in Bhiwandi

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced two workers to six years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking their employer in Bhiwandi.

Additional sessions judge S P Godhalekar on April 29 found Roshan Ali Barkatali Sayyad (26) and Imran Akhtar Sayyad (33) guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.

The copy of the order was made available on Friday.

Additional public prosecutor S P Morale told the court that on December 13, 2016, the victim, Rehanuddin Siddiqui (33), was sitting at a hotel where the accused approached him and asked for some money.

When the victim expressed his inability to give them the sum, the duo attacked him with lethal weapons and injured him badly, he said.

The judge in his order noted that the prosecution had proved all the charges against the accused beyond all reasonable doubts.

ALSO READ Two Maharahstra men creates history, become 1st Indians to finish Race Across America as solo riders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:53 PM IST