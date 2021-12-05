Mahaparinirvan diwas: To avoid any untoward incident, overcrowding, Railway police to control movement at Dadar station tomorrow

As a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident or overcrowding on December 6 when a large number of Dr Ambedkar followers will turn up at Dadar station, the Railway Police Commissioner on Saturday decided to regulate the pedestrian and passenger movement.

As per guidelines by the Railway Police Commissionerate, the large bridge at the centre of Dadar station that facilitates East-West movement will be reserved for railway passengers alighting from local and mail/express trains to facilitate movement across platforms on Central and Western Railway. The skywalk bridge outside the railway premises will be kept open for Dr Ambedkar followers and other passengers to enter the station. This bridge will be closed to railway passengers alighting from local and outstation trains to exit the station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:40 AM IST