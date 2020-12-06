Mahaparinirvan Diwas: BR Ambedkar remembered on 64th death anniversary - See Pics

After returning to India, he was immersed in the country`s freedom struggle along with other stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and many more. After India`s Independence in 1947, Dr Ambedkar became the first Union Law Minister of the newly independent country.

Simultaneously, he championed the human rights for all and the causes of the marginalised, downtrodden, poor and became the torchbearer of Dalit activism by adopting legal, social and political means to get them equal rights in mainstream society.

