Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: Masks, sanitisers, COVID-19 vaccine shots for devotees at Chaitya Bhoomi

Ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) distributed masks, sanitisers and also made the second dose of the vaccine available for the devotees visiting the Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar.

The BMC also assigned more Clean-up marshals to ensure there is no incident due to overcrowding ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 when a large number of Dr Ambedkar followers will turn up.

As precautionary measure staffers and clean up marshals attached to BMC's G north ward (Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi) have also started distributing masks to Buddhist monks and other followers who have started coming to Chaityabhoomi, and also informing them to observe physical and social distancing.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G north ward), Kiran Dighavkar, said, “Many devotees come to pay homage in large numbers during Mahaparinirvan Diwas and this year there has been COVID-19 relaxation so there is a possibility that more crowd will come this year.

Therefore to make sure that COVID-19 protocols are followed, we are distributing masks and sanitisers. We will also set up medical camps for the people who haven’t taken their second dose, they can come and take the vaccine at these medical booths. Free routine medical check-ups will also be conducted at these medical camps for the devotees who come from remote areas.”

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021