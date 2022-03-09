'Mahamafia Agadi Govt' is being run by Dawood: BJP MP Manoj Kotak

BJP MP from Maharashtra, Manoj Kotak on Wednesday slammed MVA government and called it as the 'Mahamafia Agadi Govt'.

"This 'Mahamafia Agadi Government' is being run by Dawood (Ibrahim) and they have his support. This Government is being run by Dawood who is sitting in Pakistan. This government is being run as a favour by Dawood," Kotak

He was speaking amidst the demand by BJP for the resignation of Nawab Malik.

Malik on Monday arrived at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai after a Special PMLA court sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Malik but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MV), comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, has rejected the demand.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:05 PM IST