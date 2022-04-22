Amid ongoing power crisis, Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MahaGenco) to acquire coal mine at Garepalma in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The coal mine acquisition was confirmed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today. He said that efforts were on to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to the power department in Maharashtra.



MahaGenco expects to start coal production by mid-2023 to achieve annual production of 29 million meteic tonnes by 2027-28. Coal will be available at Rs 1,000 per ton and MahaGenco will pay royalty to Government of India.



The MahaGenco with its installed thermal generation capacity of 9,330 mw is struggling to get adequate coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries.



Against the requirement of 1,38,710 tonnes of coal for these plants to operate at the plant load factor of 85%, they have been daily coal ranging between 1,24,686 tonnes and 1,29,000 tonnes. MahaGenco could supply 7,200 mw during peak hours and if the coal supply improves it would continue to generate more especially during peak hours.



Due to less coal supply and lack of adequate availability of rakes, in addition to less power supply by Adani Power, JSW and Coastal Gujarat Power, the MahaVitaran will have to conduct load shedding of 1400 to 2000 mw daily for five to six days. Besides, MahaVitaran could not purchase 2000 mw from power exchanges.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said he would take up with the Centre the issue of private power companies' plans to raise electricity generation to meet the demand.



He made the statement after reviewing the power situation in the state, which is currently witnessing load shedding in rural parts. The meeting was attended by state energy minister Nitin Raut, chief secretary Manukumar Srivastav and officials of power utilities.



"The Maharashtra government will follow up the plans of the private power generation companies to expand their generation with the union government. Shortage of power is witnessed in other parts of the country as well. We need to explore all the options of making power available," Thackeray said.



"Municipal councils and other civic bodies should ensure that there will be no wastage of electricity used for public purposes. Everyone needs to be vigilant about it," he said.



Last week, minister Nitin Raut had said that load shedding in the state was a result of increase in electricity demand relaxation of the COVID-19 curbs, and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.

