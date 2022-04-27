MahaGenco sets new record to operate all 27 units to generate 7761 mw

The state-run MahaGenco (Maharashtra Power Generation Company) on Wednesday set a new record under the thermal mission where in all its 27 units operated to generate 7,761 mw. MahaGenco, which has installed capacity of 9,930 mw, is currently facing a coal shortfall amid rising demand which has touched 28,000 mw.

‘A MahaGenco officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’It was a glorious moment for MahaGenco as all 27 units were on bar (operated) for the first time in its history to generate 7,761 mw. Of the 27 units, Chandrapur plant has 7 units, Koradi 4, Nashik, Bhusawal and Parli three units each, Khaparkheda 5 units and Paras 2 units. This is the first time in the 60-year history of MahaGenco that the power generation was made in all 27 thermal units.’’ He further said today’s achievement comes close on the heels of directives by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and energy minister Nitin Raut to increase generation to 8,000 mw from all these 27 units to meet the ever-rising power demand and thereby avoid load shedding.

He said this was also possible as the MahaGenco had strictly followed the timetable for upkeep, maintenance and repair schedule of all these 27 thermal units.

Meanwhile, the MahaVitaran on Wednesday said it has not been carrying load shedding for the last seven days in view of micro-planning in meeting the rising power demand. MahaVitaran from April 21 has resumed uninterrupted power supply to agriculture consumers for eight hours each during day and night. It has supplied 23,794 mw of power excluding Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:55 PM IST