Mahadev Gambling App Case: ED Reveals Saurabh Chandrakar's Expansive Betting Empire Extending to Pakistan & D-Company's Role

In the Mahadev app case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that the absconding accused Saurabh chandrakar not only operates his betting business in India but also in Pakistan, where he earns huge profits.

According to reliable sources within the ED, Saurabh Chandrakar launched a betting app in Pakistan under an Islamic name, distinct from Mahadev app. High-ranking ED officials have revealed that in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandrakar and his partner, Ravi Uppal, introduced the betting app in Pakistan with the protection and support of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Protection and Support From the D-Company

According to agency investigation D-Company is actively collaborating with Chandrakar and Uppal by giving protection and logistics support in pakistan.

Official sources indicate that Chandrakar operates this app in Pakistan using a similar modus operandi as he did in Chhattisgarh. According to ED sources, Chandrakar invested between Rs 300 to 500 crore in 2021 to operate his betting app in Pakistan.

Protection Money Paid to Dawood, ISI, and Politicians in Pakistan

He allegedly paid protection money to Dawood Ibrahim, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as well as other agencies and politicians to secure protection for his network and business and Hawala operations in Pakistan. This operation seems to mirror the situation in Chhattisgarh, where substantial bribes were allegedly paid to police, intelligence agencies, politicians, and bureaucrats to safeguard his business interests.

ED Traces Money Laundering Channels, Examines Profit Distribution

According to ED officials, they have recently received intelligence regarding Chandrakar's Pakistani online betting business app, where he operates with a profit-sharing model of 30-70 percent. During Chandrakar's wedding in the UAE in feb -2023, some of his Pakistani partners, franchise owners, and associates linked to the D-company reportedly attended the celebrations.The ED is currently analyzing video footage from these events to identify the Pakistani-based business partners, franchise owners, and D-company operatives who were present.

Pakistan is indeed an Islamic country with strict anti-gambling laws that prohibit almost all forms of gambling. The country's laws even ban lotteries, and the penalties for gambling violations are huge and jail term can go up to five years. Despite these strict regulations, it appears that Chandrakar's app is operating in Pakistan and offering various forms of gambling, including cricket, football, tennis, poker, card games, and chance games, similar to his Indian Mahadev betting app and earn huge profit.

Betting App Operational in Several Locations

According to sources within the ED, Chandrakar and Uppal operate their betting businesses in both India and Pakistan while residing in Dubai. According to the ED officials the investigation into this matter is still in its initial stages. This is why they have not yet disclosed the name of the betting app involved. The focus of the investigation is on tracking the money laundering channels used by Saurabh Chandrakar, where earnings from India are being invested in Pakistan to support his betting empire. Further details and findings may emerge as the investigation progresses.

D-Company's Role

According to intelligence officials, the Pakistan-based online betting app is currently operational in Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad and many states of pakistan, under the logistical provider of D-Company. and his pakistan betting app is operates through multiple websites and platforms for user IDs, fund collection, user credential distribution, customer engagement, and earnings disbursement. Chandrakar and his associates, similar to their Mahadev app operations, control around 70 percent of the profits generated by these panel operations. The panels and branches are managed from a Dubai-based head office, which is under the control of Chandrakar and Uppal.

According to reliable sources, Chandrakar not only pays protection money to the D-Company but has also allocated some panels and branches to the D-Company to operate its own business without profit sharing.