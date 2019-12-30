Maha ZP kids say drunk teachers misbehaved

Aurangabad: Students of a Zilla Parishad school in Aurangabad in Maharashtra have complained that their teachers were drunk during a recent excursion and misbehaved with them, following which an inquiry was instituted, an official said on Sunday.

The trip left for the state's Konkan region on December 21 and the alleged incidents happened on Christmas in Diveagar in Raigad district, some 400 kilometres from here, an official said.

"On December 25, the group was in Diveagar. Students have said teachers and non-teaching staff were drunk and tried to misbehave with them. Parents came to the school on Saturday over the allegations and then approached Soyegaon police station," he said.

"The parents of the students gave us an application in which they have detailed the drunken conduct of the teachers.

We will speak to teachers, staff, drivers of state transport buses booked to ferry the group," Assistant Inspector Sudam Shirsat of Soyegaon police station said.