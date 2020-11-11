Maha Vikas Aghadi will not complete four years in power: BJP state chief

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) retained power in Bihar, the former party’s state president Chandrakant Patil said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not complete its remaining four years in power. He said BJP will not make any efforts to topple the government, but it will fall due to internal contradictions.

“We will not try to overthrow the government. BJP is a party that strictly follows the Constitution and will not do anything against it. The party will continue to work as a strong and effective opposition in Maharashtra,” said Patil. He further stated, “The MVA government will not last for four years. If a re-election is held in Maharashtra, BJP will certainly get a clear mandate.”

Patil criticised the MVA government, which will complete a year after assuming power on November 28, saying that none of the sections of the society is happy with its functioning. “If a survey of 1,000 people, including students, workers, teachers, women and farmers, is conducted, 900 will vote for BJP. The people want the government to be changed as soon as possible in the state,” he said.

Further, former minister and BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ashish Shelar took a swipe at the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for sharing power with Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of Bihar assembly elections. “Bihar's people have rejected the Yuvraj of Jungle-raj who had joined hands with Congress.

"Similarly, a prince here in Maharashtra with pretentious love for the jungle has joined hands with the corrupt Congress. A sensible person should get the message from Bihar polls," Shelar said in a tweet. He also hinted that BJP from today launched preparations to assume power on its own to end the Shiv Sena rule in India’s richest civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation in the next elections slated for 2022.

Shelar also took a dig at the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a constituent of the MVA government along with the Congress. Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray holds the Environment portfolio in the state cabinet. "Congress joined hands with Shiv Sena and it paid a heavy price for it in Bihar polls. And you never know the timing of NCP and its moves," he added.

On the other hand, Patil said the BJP is ruling in 18 states and it will continue to win upcoming elections in West Bengal and other states. “Bihar election results will have its impact on the elections in graduate and teachers constituencies in Maharashtra slated for December. BJP will be the clear winner,” he opined.