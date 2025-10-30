Maha Vikas Aghadi To Hold Massive Protest In Mumbai On November 1 Over 'Bogus Voters' Issue

Mumbai: Top leaders of Maharashtra’s opposition alliance Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) president Sharad Pawar, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will jointly lead a massive protest march in Mumbai on November 1 against alleged irregularities in the state’s voters’ lists.

The opposition parties, under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) umbrella, have accused the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) of serious lapses in maintaining the electoral rolls. They claim that the lists include nearly one crore bogus or duplicate voters, and have demanded their immediate removal before any local body elections are conducted.

The detailed planning of the 'Satyacha Morcha' “Truth March” was finalized during a meeting held on Thursday at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Raj Thackeray, along with senior leaders — Congress’s Naseem Khan, Peasants and Workers Party’s (PWP) Jayant Patil, and representatives of Left parties.

After the meeting, leaders including Anil Parab (Shiv Sena UBT), Sachin Sawant (Congress), Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP), Jayant Patil (PWP), Nitin Sardesai (MNS), and Prakash Reddy (CPI) addressed a joint press conference announcing the final protest plan.

The protest march, described as a “Satyacha Morcha” (March for Truth) will be held from Fashion Street to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters between 1 pm and 4 pm on November 1.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said the march will be peaceful and will not inconvenience citizens. “We are taking out this march so that the truth reaches people and falsehood is exposed,” Parab said.

He added that Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Raj Thackeray will personally lead the rally to highlight the issues of vote theft and voter list manipulation*

Parab also said the opposition will continue to oppose elections until the voters’ lists are corrected. “Until the bogus and duplicate names are removed, we are firm that no elections should be held,” he stated.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission recently clarified that there is no legal provision for using Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in local body elections. Responding to this, Parab said, “The opposition is studying the SEC’s statement. We are determined to ensure transparency in the electoral process.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also rejected the SEC’s explanation, citing that VVPAT machines were used during the 2017 Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation elections. “The argument that there is no provision for VVPAT is baseless,” he said, adding that the Congress fully supports the joint opposition protest.

Reacting sharply, BJP leader Pravin Darekar accused the opposition of engaging in “emotional and theatrical politics.” He said, “Those who have always stood by falsehood are now pretending to seek truth. Starting the march from Fashion Street — where hawkers sit — is symbolic, as these are political hawkers moving from one spot to another.”

The opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP), and MNS have been consistently alleging that the electoral rolls contain duplicate and bogus names across constituencies. They earlier met with the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer to present evidence of these anomalies. With rural and urban local body elections due by January 31, 2026, the opposition has insisted that polls must not be held until the voters’ lists are thoroughly corrected. The SEC, however, has maintained that the electoral rolls are being securely managed, and that no political party can interfere with or tamper with voter data.

