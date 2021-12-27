Maha Vikas Aghadi govt's 'insult' to Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari can invite President's rule in Maharashtra: BJP leader Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president and MLA Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the way Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has "insulted" governor B S Koshyari over the issue of Assembly Speaker's election, it could invite imposition of the President' rule in the state.

Talking to reporters in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the state legislature is having its winter session, Patil alleged the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has changed the rules for election of the new Speaker.

The election of Speaker, a post lying vacant since February this year, appears to have become the latest bone of contention between the Raj Bhavan and the three-party coalition government.

Patil said, "The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly. Then it said it had sent two letters to the governor seeking his approval for election of the new Speaker. Even saying it is an insult to the governor and of the Constitution as well. It could lead to imposition of the President's rule in the state." Commenting on the MVA government's functioning, the BJP MLA from Pune described it as "chaotic".

"Everybody is asking the crucial question of election schedule for local governing bodies in the state. Exam papers are getting leaked, MSRTC employees' strike is on (for two months now), there is no clear communication on reopening of schools. One can do a PhD over the chaotic functioning of this government."

However, the NCP, a key ally in the MVA government, sought to make light of Patil's comments on the President's rule.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has a "clear cut" majority in the Assembly and the people of the state do not even take note of such statements.

When reporters sought his reaction to Patil's comments in Satara, Pawar said he gives "best wishes" to the former minister.

Pawar said, "Today, the MVA government has a clear cut majority in the Assembly under (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Because of this, Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues have been successful in giving a stable government in the state." Taking a swipe at Patil, the NCP leader said since a stable government is in place since the last two years, some people are sulking and making such statements.

"Similar statements were made in the past too. However, common people of the state do not take cognizance of them. I do not want to make any additional comment on it," he said.

Earlier, sources said the Maharashtra government is firm on holding the Assembly Speaker's election on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing winter session.

The development comes amid reports that the Governor has not accepted the state government's plea for holding the Speaker's election during the winter session of the legislature.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:20 PM IST