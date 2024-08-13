 'Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Tried To Frame Me,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
The CM was responding to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations that the MVA government had asked him to frame not only BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis but also Shinde, who was at the time part of the ruling undivided Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, under Uddhav Thackeray, had attempted to implicate him in a false case.

The CM was responding to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations that the MVA government had asked him to frame not only BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis but also Shinde, who was at the time part of the ruling undivided Shiv Sena.

article-image

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Statement

Shinde said, “It is a fact that attempts were made by the then MVA government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray to implicate me in false cases. Devendra Fadnavis was the opposition leader, I can understand, that they (the MVA Government) wanted to bring the opposition leaders in trouble but I was their cabinet minister, still they wanted to implicate me in false cases. I will elaborate on these allegations in an appropriate time,” Shinde added.

Claim Made By Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Recently, Parambir Singh had claimed that there were instructions to arrest Shinde in the urban land ceiling case. He alleged that a police officer was receiving instructions from Thackeray and then from Deshmukh.

'Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Tried To Frame Me,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

