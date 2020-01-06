Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to review land use by Ramdev

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray seems to be rolling back most of the decisions taken by the previous administration.

After staying the work on Aarey metro shed and withdrawing cases against the protestors at Nanar chemical refinery in the Konkan region, the next topic, it would seem, is the land use by Baba Ramdev.

Subhash Desai, the Industries and Mining Minster in Uddhav's cabinet has said that the government will review the land use by Ramdev which was offered to the yoga guru by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

According to a July 2019 report, Ramdev's Patanjali Group was allotted an unused plot of land in Latur district. The 400-acre land was reserved by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) which didn't materialise.