Maha Vikas Aghadi government awaits Governor’s nod for the nomination of 12 in the upper house

The wait is getting longer. The Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has not yet given a nod for the nomination of 12 members recommended by the state cabinet for their nomination in the legislative council under his quota. Incidentally, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had urged the Governor to approve by November 21. However, Koshyari has left for his home state Uttarakhand and is expected to arrive on Sunday.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the state cabinet on October 29, gave its nod to recommend 12 names comprising four each from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress to the Governor. Thereafter, the state government sent another request a fortnight ago expecting the Governor to give his clearance by November 21.

A MVA minister told Free Press Journal, “The state government will once again send a letter appealing the Governor to clear the 12 nominations at the earliest. As per the Constitution, the Governor will have to go by the state cabinet’s recommendation but there is no time limit which has been mentioned in it.” He said the government will seek legal opinion to explore legal options if the Governor does not give his nod soon.

The NCP’s list included former BJP minister Eknath Khadse (social service & cooperation), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder and former MP Raju Shetti (cooperation and social service), Anand Shinde (arts & culture) and Yashpal Bhinge, who had contested on the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, and belongs to the Dhangar community (literature).

Apart from Urmila Matondkar (arts and culture), Shiv Sena has nominated Nitin Bangude Patil (leading speaker on Chhatrapati Shivaji), Vijay Karanjkar (party’s Nashik district chief) and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi who hails from tribal dominated Nandurbar district and from Rajput community. Raghuvanshi is a former Congress legislator.

Congress party has nominated spokesman Sachin Sawant from the social service and cooperation sector. Other nominees included former MP Rajani Patil (social service and cooperation) former legislator Muzaffar Hussain (social service) and Anirudha Vankar (arts and culture).