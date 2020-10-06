Maha Vikas Agadhi partners target Devendra Fadnavis for ‘defaming’ Mumbai Police

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have attacked former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is now BJP’s election campaign chief in Bihar, for levelling serious charges against the Mumbai Police in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. NCP leader and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar’s former DG Gupteshar Pandey who criticized Mumbai Police and defamed its image.

‘’It is now clear that BJP and Fadnavis deliberately defamed Maharashtra. The Mumbai Police had conducted the investigation in the SSR death case which was recognized by the Supreme Court and also supported by the AIIMS panel which has observed that the actor died because of hanging and it was not murder,’’ said Deshmukh.

‘’BJP should tender an apology to the people of Maharashtra. Fadnavis even after leading the state as CM and heading the Mumbai Police for five years levelled serious charges. Fadnavis also expressed doubts over the investigation by the Mumbai Police. Will Fadnavis campaign for Bihar’s former DG who is contesting the assembly election there?’’ asked Deshmukh. He informed that Cyber Cell has already launched an investigation into 80,000 fake accounts which ran the campaign on social media against the Mumbai Police. The Cyber Cell has registered FIR.

Deshmukh quoted a news report which mentioned a study of social activity by a five-member team of Michigan University and Microsoft Research. ‘’The research paper had said that the BJP affiliated handles had been more vocal regarding the SSR death probe,’’ he noted.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik led a scathing attack against BJP and Fadnavis saying that they have no right to malign Maharashtra.

State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant alleged that overnight BJP and Fadnavis had started talking about it as murder and it was a conspiracy which needs to be probed.

However, the BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar countered charges made by MVA partners saying that the BJPis ready to face any inquiry. He claimed that the Home Minister was making false allegations.