Maha Twist: Sanjay Raut ditches poetry, tweets this instead after Fadnavis takes oath

Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.

Within hours of the oath-taking ceremony, the Shiv Sena leader addressed a press conference where he accused Ajit Pawar of backstabbing the people Maharashtra. "Paap ke saudagar," Raut tweeted after concluding the press conference.