Maha Twist: Cong MLAs furious with senior leaders for missing out

In an unprecedented turn of events in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Saturday morning. The unexpected development came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs are furious with their senior leaders for missing out on the government formation in the state along with Shiv Sena and NCP. The MLAs are acussing the senior leaders of responsible for the current situation in the state, the sources said.