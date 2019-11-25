Maha Twist: 53 MLAs back in the party fold, claims NCP

Meanwhile, following the recent development, NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that 53 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party. "We have support of 165 MLAs. 53 NCP MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has done a mistake, he should resign," Malik told ANI.

On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai, citing security concerns. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.