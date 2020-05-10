Maha trouble for MVA? Uddhav warns he won't contest unless Cong withdraws candidate, says source

Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, the trio which formed the Maha Vikas Aghadhi alliance seem to be at loggerheads ahead of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election scheduled to be held on May 21. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned his alliance partner Congress to withdraw its candidate or else he won't contest elections, sources said.
On Sunday, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Nitin Raut, and Balasaheb Thorat held a meeting during which it was decided the party won't withdraw its second candidate and Shiv Sena is free to take its decision, sources said. Currently, there are 10 candidates in the fray for 9 vacant seats of the legislative council.
The Congress nominated two candidates on Saturday for the upcoming MLC elections. The party had earlier decided to field only one candidate for the May 21 election.
But, on Saturday evening, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat tweeted that Rajkishore, alias Papa Modi, will be party's second candidate besides Rajesh Rathod, Jalna Zilla Parishad member, whose name was announced from Delhi. He was confident that both will win, Thorat added.
The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has finalised candidatures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior leader Neelam Gorhe for the May 21 MLC polls. Gorhe is the sitting deputy chairman of the Legislative Council. Getting elected to either Houses of the state legislature is a Constitutional obligation for Thackeray, who is currently not an elected member.
