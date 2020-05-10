Maha trouble for MVA? Uddhav warns he won't contest unless Cong withdraws candidate, says source

The Congress nominated two candidates on Saturday for the upcoming MLC elections. The party had earlier decided to field only one candidate for the May 21 election.

But, on Saturday evening, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat tweeted that Rajkishore, alias Papa Modi, will be party's second candidate besides Rajesh Rathod, Jalna Zilla Parishad member, whose name was announced from Delhi. He was confident that both will win, Thorat added.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has finalised candidatures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior leader Neelam Gorhe for the May 21 MLC polls. Gorhe is the sitting deputy chairman of the Legislative Council. Getting elected to either Houses of the state legislature is a Constitutional obligation for Thackeray, who is currently not an elected member.