 Maharashtra Speaker's Reply Sought In 2 Weeks By SC Over Uddhav Sena Plea Seeking Disqualification Of Rebel MLAs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Speaker's Reply Sought In 2 Weeks By SC Over Uddhav Sena Plea Seeking Disqualification Of Rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Speaker's Reply Sought In 2 Weeks By SC Over Uddhav Sena Plea Seeking Disqualification Of Rebel MLAs

The SC was hearing a petition of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu seeking a direction to Maharashtra assembly speaker to decide pleas for disqualification of CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court on Friday (July 14), issued a notice on a plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena (UBT) seeking direction to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker to take expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions pending against rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Read Also
Mumbai: Feuding Sena MLAs Get Speaker’s Notice In Reponse To Disqualification Pleas Against Them
article-image

The SC was hearing a petition of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu seeking a direction to Maharashtra assembly speaker to decide pleas for disqualification of CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction.

Speaker's comment in May on disqualification

Earlier in May, Maharashtra speaker had said that decision on 16 MLAs of Shinde camp won't be taken under pressure. "I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court, which has given special powers to the Assembly Speaker while giving its verdict in the case of disqualification of 16 MLAs of Maharashtra government," Narwekar had said. Narwekar had said at the time: "We will make 54 MLAs a party and get them heard. Which political party was there in July 2022...it has to be seen who was representing the authorized party."

The Supreme Court, earlier in the year, had held that former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was "not justified" to call for a floor test based on the request of Eknath Shinde faction since he did not have enough objective material before him to conclude that the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House, reported ANI. However, Uddhav Thackeray had himself resigned before the floor test, which led the Supreme Court to remark that it could not dismiss the Shinde government as Uddhav had resigned and not taken the floor test.

Last year developments

In August last year, the top court's three-judge bench had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issues involved in the petition filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.

After the apex court's order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)

Read Also
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Likely To Seek More Time To Reply To Disqualification Notices By Speaker
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Reported From Mulund & Several Other Parts Of City And...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Reported From Mulund & Several Other Parts Of City And...

Navi Mumbai: After Tomatoes, Green Veggies, Garlic Prices Soar; Retails At ₹230 Per Kg

Navi Mumbai: After Tomatoes, Green Veggies, Garlic Prices Soar; Retails At ₹230 Per Kg

Navi Mumbai: Demand To Remove Air-Conditioning System From Ward Offices Grows Louder

Navi Mumbai: Demand To Remove Air-Conditioning System From Ward Offices Grows Louder

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes 30kg Banned Single-Use Plastic From 15 Shops In Belapur Ward, Seizes...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes 30kg Banned Single-Use Plastic From 15 Shops In Belapur Ward, Seizes...

Maharashtra Speaker's Reply Sought In 2 Weeks By SC Over Uddhav Sena Plea Seeking Disqualification...

Maharashtra Speaker's Reply Sought In 2 Weeks By SC Over Uddhav Sena Plea Seeking Disqualification...