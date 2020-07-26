Maha snips 25% syllabus of Std I to XII, gets mixed reactions

In a major policy decision,the Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced 25% cutin the syllabus from Standard Ito XII for the academic year 2020-21 in the wake of present Covid 19 pandemic. Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said the government has approved a proposal by the Maharashtra State Councilfor Educational ResearchandTraining on the reduction in the syllabus considering the constraints in the completion of syllabus because of lack of reopening of schools in mid-June due to the Coronavirus crisis. Gaikwad said the schools and colleges are shut since March because of the lockdown announced by the Centre and state government. “Generally schools are reopened inJune butit wasnot possible this year. It will be difficult for the schools to complete syllabus after schools are reopened.

The State Councilfor Educational Research and Training had sent a proposal on July 22 on 25 per cent reduction in syllabus for classes 1 to 12 for the current academic year 2020-21. The government has cleared the proposal.” She mentioned that recently the Central Board of Secondary Education had also decided to cut syllabus. Gaikwad has urged the people to not to stress or put pressure on their children. The decision comes days after the state government had issued new guidelines for school on online education. The government has allowed online education for pre primary, first and second standards since the schools are closed. Meanwhile,the state government’s decision on a 25 per cent cuting syllabus for students of Standard I to XII has evoked mixed reactions. Ajay Pinge, Promoter of Pinge’s Coaching Classes welcomed the move. ‘’Most of the rural areas donothave facilities for online education.

We do not know till when the lockdown for education will continue. Even if the academic year is extended by a month or two, the students will face extreme difficulties,’’ he noted. However, the PTA United Forum President Arundhati Chavan has taken a strong objection against the state government’s move. “Each standard has got a base of that particular concept. If that is not taught properly the child’s base will be very weak forever. The government should have done proper research before taking this decision in a haphazard manner,” she viewed.