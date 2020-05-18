Maha SeWa pens important rules and regulations for societies to follow during lockdown 4.0

In the letter, Maha SeWa mandates Cooperative Housing Societies to "carry out the screening of their members and keep record of body temperature and oxygen level of each and every person staying the flat."

"Therefore, it's the responsibility of the CHS to maintain register in which they need to maintain the details of the body temperature and oxygen level of each member and their family.

"The said register will be checked by BMC officials for their record from time to time."

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples tested positive in private laboratories between May 12 and 16.

The number of recovered patients mounted to 5,516 with 504 more people being discharged from hospitals, an official release said.

"A total of 804 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals," it stated.