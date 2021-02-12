Maha reports 3,670 COVID cases, 36 deaths in 24 hrs Mumbai logs 599 fresh cases and 4 deaths on Friday

Maharashtra continues to report more than 3,000 cases for the third straight day on Friday, with the state reporting 3,670 new COVID-19 infections and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally of positive cases to 20,56,575 and deaths to 51,4451 so far.

However, the recovery rate has touched 96 per cent, with 2,422 patients recovered across the state increasing the recoveries to 19,72,475.



Mumbai, meanwhile, reported more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours, with 599 new cases and four COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, increasing the total positive cases to 3,12,902 and 11,407 deaths till now.



Health experts have raised concern over rise in the number of corona cases on daily basis stating there is need of taking some strict measures to curb the cases in the rural part of the state where the cases are increasing and witnessed higher positivity rates which includes Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Nandurbar, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Nanded districts.

“If the citizens do not adhere to the COVID-19 norms, then we will be back to ground zero. We need to improve community tracing, tracking and testing,” he said.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said they cannot say cases have increased due to resumption of local trains as there are other factors which includes people returning from foreign countries are mandatory undergoing testing results which numbers are increasing.

The passengers travelling by flights from Kerala will have to carry RT-PCR negative test reports before boarding and will have to produce the same on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours before the scheduled time of landing at airports in the state.



