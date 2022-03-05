Maha: Questions raised over vaccine glut in private hospitals; state health minister hold meeting with nodal officers

Amid confusion over the directive regarding disposal of Covid-19 vaccines with an impending expiry date, Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope has sought guidance from the Centre and will also hold meetings with nodal officers.

Health officials said there is no clarity on the issue owing to which many hospitals have kept their expired vials with them, waiting for fresh directives.

Senior officials from the Food and Drug Administration said they will discuss the problem with the state health department. An official said, “The hospitals have to follow the same distribution channel through which they have procured the vaccines from the manufacturer. It will be the manufacturer who will dispose of the expired vaccines after following biomedical norms of the Pollution Control Board.”

Health analyst Ravi Duggal said that the government shouldn’t have allowed private hospitals to purchase vaccines independently. “A lot of time was wasted and now it has come to the last minute. They should have acted much earlier. For private hospitals, it was a business decision which involved both profit and loss,” he said.

