Maha President's Rule: Raj Thackeray, whose MNS won 1 seat, weighs in

President's Rule was today imposed in Maharashtra today after the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari filed a report recommending the same.

"...having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Art 356 of the Constitution," read a press release from the Raj Bhavan. Soon after, with Ram Nath Kovind's assent, President's Rule was imposed in the State.

Thackeray joins many other politicians in condemning the move. Many others have also taken to social media to question the move, with some calling it "illegal".

Also read: Opp leaders criticise 'politically motivated', 'tragic' imposition of President's Rule, seek explanation

Soon after the announcement, the Shiv Sena held a press briefing to state that they were still exploring options, including with the BJP. On the other hand, the Congress and NCP too held a briefing to state that they were in no hurry and would hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena).