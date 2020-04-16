Maha new rules in place Agri, fishing, coal, horticulture production gets a go-ahead

Mumbai: A few hours after the Centre issued revised lockdown guidelines, the Maharashtra government too came out with its amended rules.

In its notification signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, the state government said agriculture, allied activities and forest-related activities, all agricultural and horticultural produce related processing, packaging, transport, manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds will be allowed during the extended lockdown which is up to May 3.

These relaxations come at a time when the harvesting season is underway, and farmers want to transport the produce to markets. Farming operation by tillers and farmworkers in the field is exempted.

Agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products including MSP operations, especially for cotton and tur dal are exempted. Mandis operated by APMC or as notified by the state government will be allowed to function.

However, procurement at site (village) has to be encouraged. Operations of fishing (marine) and aquaculture industry including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing is allowed.