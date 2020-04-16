Maha new rules in place Agri, fishing, coal, horticulture production gets a go-ahead

Mumbai: A few hours after the Centre issued revised lockdown guidelines, the Maharashtra government too came out with its amended rules.
In its notification signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, the state government said agriculture, allied activities and forest-related activities, all agricultural and horticultural produce related processing, packaging, transport, manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds will be allowed during the extended lockdown which is up to May 3.
These relaxations come at a time when the harvesting season is underway, and farmers want to transport the produce to markets. Farming operation by tillers and farmworkers in the field is exempted.
Agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products including MSP operations, especially for cotton and tur dal are exempted. Mandis operated by APMC or as notified by the state government will be allowed to function.
However, procurement at site (village) has to be encouraged. Operations of fishing (marine) and aquaculture industry including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing is allowed.
Furthermore, minor forest produces activities including collection, processing and transport and sale in Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and non-PESA and Forest Right Act areas are allowed.
In addition to this, the government has allowed coal and mineral production and transportation, manufacturing units of packaging material for food items, drugs pharmaceutical and medical services.
In view of one of the job creators, the MSMEs, engaged in manufacturing of essential activities like wheat flour, pulse, and edible oils, are exempted from the lockdown. However, they will have to adhere to social distancing and proper hygiene practices. The government has made it amply clear that all state borders will be sealed for passenger movement.
However, movement of all commodities and goods including non-essential is permitted. Interstate and intrastate movement of trucks and good carriers, vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed with valid documents irrespective of nature of cargo whether essential or not.
No further approval will be required. Empty trucks and good carriers are also allowed to operate while on way to pick up goods or returning after completion of delivery. The government has said it will be the responsibility of district authorities to ensure strict enforcement of these revised guidelines.
