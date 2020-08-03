Maha needs permanent infectious diseases hosp: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said there was need for a permanent dedicated hospital in the state for infectious diseases.
He was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of a 371-bed Covid facility in Mira Bhayander in Thane district.
He said facilities to fight the Covid-19 outbreak were being set up at grounds and halls and were temporary in nature, while the need of the moment was a permanent facility for treatment of and research into infectious diseases.
On July 27, during a video-conference interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Maharashtra CM had asked for help from the Centre to set up a permanent infectious diseases hospital near Mumbai.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)