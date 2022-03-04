Maha: MVA delegation to meet Governor Koshyari over Speaker election, OBC quota and 12 members state council nomination

A day after a war of words between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and opposition parties over Governor BS Koshyari’s move to wind up his address and leave midway amid slogan shouting, a delegation of the MVA government said he will meet the Governor at 3.30 pm today.

Among various issues, the delegation will make a fresh appeal to the Governor to give his nod for conducting the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker’s election in the ongoing budget session, OBC quota issue, especially after the Supreme Court’s ruling rejecting the interim report by Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission and nomination of 12 members in the state council.

The delegation comprises deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar along with ministers Ashok Chavan, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai and state Congress chief Nana Patole.

The state government has already sent a letter requesting the Governor to give approval for holding the Speaker's election. However, the state government has not received a reply from Raj Bhavan.

The Congress party, which holds the Speaker’s post as per the understanding reached with Shiv Sena and NCP at the time of formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, has hinted that the Speaker’s election will take place on 9 March 2022.

The Speaker’s post is lying vacant after incumbent Nana Patole resigned. The elections during the winter session held in December 2021 could not take place after the Governor refused his nod saying that the amendments to the rules passed by the state legislature proposing Speaker’s election through voice vote instead of the secret ballot were unconstitutional. Fearing the imposition of President’s Rule, the MVA government did not make it an ego issue and postponed the Speaker’s election.

The delegation is also expected to inform the Governor of the government’s move to present a bill on the lines of the Madhya Pradesh Act whereby the state government will have powers on the delimitation of wards and related matters, while the State Election Commission will continue to enjoy powers to decide the poll schedule.

The government’s move came after ruling and opposition parties have said there won’t be local body elections without OBC reservation.

The delegation will later send the bill for Governor’s approval and thereafter it will become a law. The delegation will also appeal to nominate 12 members in the state council which is pending for one year and five months since the government has forwarded its recommendation to the Governor.

ALSO READ Maharashtra Assembly adjourned twice as MVA govt and BJP blame each other over OBC quota issue

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:45 PM IST