Maha, Mumbai see jump in new Covid cases

Maharashtra has witnessed a marginal rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 57,640 new cases and 920 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 48,80,542, with 72,662 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, 57,006 Covid patients recovered in the state on Wednesday, increasing the total recovered count to 41,64,098.

“Of the 920 deaths reported today, 414 occurred in the last 48 hours and 219 in the last week. The Remaining 287 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 287 deaths, 79 occurred in Pune, 62 in Nashik, 53 in Thane, 18 in Nagpur, 12 each in Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Solapur, five each in Nanded, Parbhani & Raigad, four each in Aurangabad & Wardha, three in Hingoli & Latur, two each in Ahmednagar & Chandrapur and one each in Amravati, Bhandara, Jalna, Osmanabad, Sangli and Washim,” said a senior health official.

Mumbai witnessed a sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 3,879 new infections and 77 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,65,299, with 13,547 fatalities so far. Meanwhile the doubling rate of cases in the city has increased to 123 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.54 per cent.

BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said an analysis of the deaths during the second Covid wave has revealed that although the prevalence of the cases is not the highest in the under-40 age- group, there is increased mortality in this age group. “Young people shouldn’t take Covid lightly and seek help as soon as they develop symptoms,” she said. Moreover, the civic body is also checking if patients are dying within 24-48 hours of admission.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC said the numbers of people who die from COVID-19 depend on two factors: the virulence of the virus (lethality of the virus) and the number of people infected. “In this surge, the number of individuals infected with the virus has been so large that even if a fraction or a small percentage of such individuals die, the absolute number of people who die would be large because of the large denominator. This possibly explains why healthcare systems have been overwhelmed,” he said.