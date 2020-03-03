Maha: Mumbai defamation case deferred to April 17

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court Bench of Mrs Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna further put off to April 17 a petition by Gujarati daily Bombay Samachar’s MD Muncherji Nusserwanji Cama (62) against a criminal defamation case filed against him by Bombay Parsi Panchayat chairman and trustee Yezdi Hosi Desai.

In the previous hearing, the SC had issued notice to Desai on Cama’s plea to exempt him from the criminal proceedings before the Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai since he is bed-ridden after a major surgery and also suffering from several ailments.

Desai had taken him to court for the alleged defamatory articles against him while Cama took the stand in the SC he was only involved in the overall policy and finance and he has no role in the day-to-day affairs with respect to the publication.