Maha Minister Yashomati Thakur sentenced to three months of imprisonment in cop assault case

On Thursday, a district court in Amravati sentenced Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur to three months of rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of assault on a policeman.
The court also sentenced three of Thakur's aides to the same punishment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on the accused. Thakur and her aides were held guilty for allegedly beating up an on-duty policeman in 2012.
According to a report by Live Law, the minister, a Congress leader, and the trio will have to undergo additional one-month jail if they fail to pay the fine, the court said.
As per the prosecution, the incident took place around 4.15 pm on March 24, 2012, in the Chunabhatti area under Rajapeth police station in Amravati. However, Chuna Bhatti square to Gandhi square was declared as one way and therefore the on-duty constable stopped the vehicle and told the driver of the vehicle that they cannot proceed from that road.
After the on-duty constable, Ulhas Raurale stopped her vehicle from entering a one-way lane, Thakur, her driver Sagar Suresh Khandekar, workers Sharad Kashirav Jawanjal and Raju Kisan Ingle, allegedly beat up traffic policeman.
A case was registered under IPC sections 353 (assault on or use of criminal force against a public servant in order to deter him from discharging his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public functions and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the four.
