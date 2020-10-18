Maha Minister Yashomati Thakur sentenced to three months of imprisonment in cop assault case

On Thursday, a district court in Amravati sentenced Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur to three months of rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of assault on a policeman.

The court also sentenced three of Thakur's aides to the same punishment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on the accused. Thakur and her aides were held guilty for allegedly beating up an on-duty policeman in 2012.

According to a report by Live Law, the minister, a Congress leader, and the trio will have to undergo additional one-month jail if they fail to pay the fine, the court said.