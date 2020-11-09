Maha minister Anil Parab assures payment of salaries before Diwali after MSRTC employee commits suicide

After a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee, who was facing financial issues, committed suicide at his residence in Jalgaon, state Transport Minister Anil Parab assured that all the employees will be paid one month's salary today.

He also assured that the employees will get two months salary before Diwali and urged them to not take any extreme step.

Parab said, "State Transport employees with pending salaries to be paid one month's salary today. Before Diwali they will get 2 month's salary. They need not be disheartened & take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we'll find a way"

Earlier, as per a report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased was identified as Manoj Anil Chowdhary (30) and he was working at the Jalgaon depot of MSRTC.