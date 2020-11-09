Maha minister Anil Parab assures payment of salaries before Diwali after MSRTC employee commits suicide

After a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee, who was facing financial issues, committed suicide at his residence in Jalgaon, state Transport Minister Anil Parab assured that all the employees will be paid one month's salary today.
He also assured that the employees will get two months salary before Diwali and urged them to not take any extreme step.
Parab said, "State Transport employees with pending salaries to be paid one month's salary today. Before Diwali they will get 2 month's salary. They need not be disheartened & take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we'll find a way"
Earlier, as per a report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased was identified as Manoj Anil Chowdhary (30) and he was working at the Jalgaon depot of MSRTC.
In the suicide note left behind, Chowdhary blamed Udhhav Thackeray led government. He also states that he is taking the step because of his low and irregular salary given by MSRTC.
"My family has nothing to do with my suicide. ST organization should try to get my PF and LIC (money) to money to my family," he urged in the suicide note.
"For last 3 months he didn't get his salary properly. He has named Thackery govt responsible for his death," says his brother.
Choudhary's father said, "My son used to work for the MSRTC & was posted at the Jalgaon depot. He was dealing with loans & used to get erratic and low salary and committed suicide because of it."
In addition to Chowdhary, one more MSRTC employee named Pandurang Gadade committed suicide. However, the reason for his suicide was not clear.
At present, there are more than 98,000 MSRTC employees who have been anxiously waiting to receive their salaries since August.
On Sunday, the MSRTC employee unions gave a call for a statewide agitation from November 9 to press their demand for the payment of three months’ salary, which comes to Rs 900 crore.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)