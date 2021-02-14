Maha logs 4,092 COVID new cases in past 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases which pushed the state's cumulative case count to 20,64,278, while with new 40 deaths cases the death toll across the state jumped to 51,529.

Of the 4,092 cases and 40 deaths across the case Mumbai city reported 645 cases and four deaths on Sunday. With this, the case count in the country's financial capital mounted to 3,14,076 and 11,417 deaths. In Mumbai, the case doubling rate has increased to 479 days this week, while the growth rate of infection has increased from 0.12 percent last week to o.14 percent this week.

On Sunday, a total of 1,355 patients were discharged from across the state. With this, the recovery count in the state surged to 19,75,603. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent. Mumbai's recovery rate has remained steady at 94 per cent.

Currently, there are 35,965 active cases across the state at present of which 5,608 active cases are from Mumbai city.

As on Sunday, there 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine across the state. With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.

In Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns (Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Mira-Bhayandar etc), the number of positive cases have jumped to 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths pushed the overall fatality count to 19,685.

Apart from Mumbai division, Nashik city reported 122 new cases, Pune - 353, Pimpri Chinchwad- 138. Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105, Nagpur city 437.Aurangabad city and Hingoli on Sunday did not report any new case. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the covid19 infection. Whereas in Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri. Except four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in Latur division.