Maha leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of spreading violence, hatred & terror at Vidarbha

Mr Gandhi, who is leading the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir said, ‘’Fear, violence, hate divides but love unites everything..."

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Maha leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of spreading violence, hatred & terror at Vidarbha | Twitter
Mumbai: Undeterred by controversy over his statement on VD Savarkar, the Congress MP Mr Rahul Gandhi at the well attended rally at Shegaon in Buldhana district in Vidarbha on Friday accused BJP of spreading violence, hatred and terror in the country.

Mr Gandhi, who is leading the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir said, ‘’Fear, violence, hate divides but love unites everything. The aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to achieve 'Mann ki Baat'. Violence and hatred will never benefit the country.’’

article-image

Rahul Gandhi: The purpose of this yatra is to understand our voice and our sorrow

‘’This journey was started against this terror, hatred and violence. The purpose of this yatra is to understand our voice and our sorrow,’’ he said. At the beginning of his speech he hailed saint Gajanan Maharaj as Shree Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan is situated at Shegaon.  Incidentally, in his speech amid slogan shouting and cheers, Mr Gandhi avoided talking about the Hindu ideologue VD Savarkar.

Mr Gandhi said that ‘’This land belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar. This is the land of Shiva Raya who gives direction to the world. Here the farmers of Vidarbha are suffering. Farmers do not get money even after paying insurance money. The Modi government is doing injustice to the farmers. There is no price for farmers' goods. Farmers are not getting compensation.’’ He alleged that the loans of thousands of crores of some industrialists are waived, two or three industrialists are sinking the country's debt.

‘’Children get education by spending lakhs of rupees. Still they don't get employment, we don't want an India without employment for the youth,’’ he said.

article-image

