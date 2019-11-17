Maha Impasse: Final decision on Maha govt formation in next 2 days, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

In a related development, Bharatiya Janata Party's Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Raosaheb Danve-Patil, said that there is a possibility of the BJP-Sena returning to power again soon with a BJP Chief Minister.

"Such a situation would not have arisen had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today. We shall work according to the formula agreed upon by him and the late Pramod Mahajan," Danve-Patil said.

He said that as per the formula of 1995, the party with higher number of legislators would get the Chief Minister's post while the other partner with lesser number of seats would get the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

Simultaneously, Ramdas Athawale, President of the Republican Party of India and Union Minister of State for Social Justice, declared that it would not be possible for the Sena to form a government in alliance with Congress-NCP.

"They cannot form a government with Congress-NCP... It is better if the Sena returns to the BJP fold and forms the government as soon as possible for the progress of the state," Athawale said.

Athawale added that after he requested BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to mediate in the matter, Shah had told him not to worry as everything will be sorted out soon and a BJP-Sena government will come to power.