Maha HM Anil Deshmukh orders separate probes against Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that action will be taken against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut based on Adhyayan Suman's interview to DNA saying she used to take drugs and forced him to take drugs. He had received a letter from Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik seeking action against Kangana.

Deshmukh said he has ordered probe on Kangana Ranaut drug case based on an interview of Adhyayan Suman where he had said Kangana used to do drugs.

Earlier, Deshmukh in the state assembly once again condemned Kangana's repeated attack against Mumbai and Maharashtra police. He urged all parties including BJP to condemn it saying that 106 martyrs had sacrificed their lives for statehood and nobody should tolerate insult of the state and Mumbai.

In a related development, Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has moved a privilege motion against Kangana for allegedly maligning the image of Mumbai and Maharashtra by her repeated statements.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh also ordered a probe into suicide committed by architect Anvay Naik as Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami allegedly didn't pay him Rs 90 lakh for the studio work. The letter was submitted by Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik.

Deshmukh said he had received representations from Naik's wife and daughter demanding action against Goswami.