Maha Health University exams slated for June 2 to be postponed amid pandemic and lockdown curbs

Maharashtra Health University exams, which were slated for June 2, are expected to be postponed as the state government has extended lockdown restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases till 7 am on June 1. This was indicated by the Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday after an online meeting with the department officers and the Health University’s acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar.

The minister has asked the Health University to send a revised proposal for exams of various courses in the wake of the present pandemic. He has asked the University to take decisions on exams with a revised schedule and send the proposal to the state government for its approval.

Deshmukh admitted that the examinations of various courses of the Health University were earlier decided to be held on June 2. “However, in view of the present coronavirus pandemic situation and the imposition of strict restrictions up to June 1, the University has been asked to do fresh planning and revise the schedule and submit the proposal for the government for approval,” he said.

Postgraduate - Summer -2021 exam of Medical Students was scheduled for June 24. However, they have already been postponed.

Deshmukh’s announcement came on a day when 34,848 new COVID-19 positive cases and 960 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. There are 4,94,032 active cases while the progressive deaths are reported at 80,512.

The state government has geared up to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 and launched strengthening of health infrastructure and medical facilities.