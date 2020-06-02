Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope pays a surprise visit to private hospitals in Mumbai; issues show-cause notice for not complying with State order

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope paid a surprise visit to private hospitals in Mumbai late on Monday night after complaints that some of them are not treating the patients even after the government has acquired 80 per cent of the beds amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tope visited the Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Lilavati Hospital in the city and have ordered them to treat the patients on time and co-operate with the government.

During his visit it was observed that some hospitals did not mention the availability of beds and the number of beds provided on their boards. The rates fixed by the government for treatment were not put up on the boards. It was also observed that many patients had to wait even when 50 per cent of beds weren't used.

Meanwhile, due to non-compliance with the rules made by the state government for the treatment of COVID-19, show-cause notices have been issued the hospitals. The Health Minister has also warned that strict action will be taken against the hospitals which do not comply with the order issued by the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Rajesh Tope said in Marathi, "Show cause notices have been issued to Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Lilavati Hospital for non-compliance with the rules laid down by the state government for COVID-19 treatment. Strict action will be taken against the hospitals which do not comply with the order issued by the state government."