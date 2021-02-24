Maha health minister Rajesh Tope appeals to students to follow COVID-19 norms

As schools and colleges reopened, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday appealed to students to strictly follow COVID-19 norms. His plea comes in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases the state.
Tope, in a letter written in Marathi, said: "Schools and colleges have started, but COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. The battle against COVID-19 has been going on for a year now, but I am sure we will win this battle. You have been sitting at home for a year despite your age of running around, playing, and sweating on the field. But, now, I need your help to overcome this COVID-19 crisis."
Tope urged students to take care of themselves and their families too. Rajesh Tope said: "First, take care of yourself, your family, as well as your neighbours. Your parents need to go out for work, make sure when they return they wash their hands and legs properly. Also when they go out, make sure they use hand sanitiser and wear a face mask. And if there are any COVID-19 symptoms take them to the government hospital immediately." Tope further added that he is confident of winning the battle against COVID-19.
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on February 18 tested positive for coronavirus. In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest."
"I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again," he added.