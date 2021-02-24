Maha health minister Rajesh Tope appeals to students to follow COVID-19 norms

Tope urged students to take care of themselves and their families too. Rajesh Tope said: "First, take care of yourself, your family, as well as your neighbours. Your parents need to go out for work, make sure when they return they wash their hands and legs properly. Also when they go out, make sure they use hand sanitiser and wear a face mask. And if there are any COVID-19 symptoms take them to the government hospital immediately." Tope further added that he is confident of winning the battle against COVID-19.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on February 18 tested positive for coronavirus. In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest."

"I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again," he added.