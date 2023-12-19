Maha Health Minister Chairs Meet After MLC Satyajeet Tambe Seeks Setting Up Trauma Care Centres In Nashik & Ahmednagar; Positive Decision Likely Soon

MLC Satyajeet Tambe | File Photo

Owing to MLC Satyajeet Tambe's demands and constant follow-ups, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant chaired the meeting along with the Additional Chief Secretary on Monday. The meeting yielded positive results and Sawant has assured a positive decision would be taken before the conclusion of the winter session.

Tambe had demanded that trauma care centres should come up in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts owing to a recent accident that killed four warkaris on the highway. Sawant had called for an urgent meeting with authorities and officers after Tambe raised the issue in the legislative council on Friday.

Tambe also attended the meeting on Monday where Public Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Milind Mhaiskar was also present at the meeting.

He further demanded that the work on the care centres begin immediately. "A decision will be made by the end of the winter session. The Health Minister ordered the Principal Secretary of the Health Department to visit the spot for an inspection at the earliest and submit a proposal. The decision will be taken and the proposal will be forwarded," Sawant said.

Tambe Earlier Raised Heart-Related Issues Among Youngsters

Earlier in July, Tambe expressed deep concern over the increasing number of youngsters falling victim to heart ailments. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Tambe has drawn attention to the alarming trend of heart attacks among the youth in Maharashtra. As the representative of the Nashik graduates' constituency, he urged the establishment of quality control teams in every school and college to closely monitor students' health.

Tambe highlighted that many regions across Maharashtra have witnessed a surge in the rate of heart attacks among students. Notable cities such as Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Mumbai have also reported incidents of youngsters suffering from heart attacks. In response to this worrying phenomenon, Tambe emphasised the need for concrete steps to be taken to prevent such occurrences.

Tambe has suggested that quality control teams be assigned the responsibility of examining the food quality served in school and college canteens, among other tasks. The aim is to ensure that students are provided with nutritious and healthy meals to promote their overall well-being and mitigate the risk of heart-related issues.