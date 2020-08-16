Maha Guv Koshyari treks to Shivneri fort

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, 78, on Sunday trekked to the famous hill fort of Shivneri in Pune district, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Raj Bhavan said.

After reaching the fort, the governor paid his obeisance at the memorial of Rajmata Jijau and the Maratha warrior king, it said.

He also visited the Shivai Devi temple at the fort and took darshan of the cradle of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Raj Bhavan said.

A senior Pune district official said the governor completed the entire trek on foot within 50 minutes and came down within 30 minutes.

"Fortunately, it was not raining," the official said.

The governor,who belongs to Uttarakhand, directed officials from forest department and others for the upkeep of the fort, he said.

On Saturday, Koshyari had visited the Shaniwarwada in Pune, the seat of the Peshwa rulers of the erstwhile Maratha empire.