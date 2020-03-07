Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari set up committee to identify imbalances in regions, sectors

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the state government to constitute a committee to identify the imbalances in different regions and sectors and suggest ways to achieve balanced regional development in the state. The committee will have to submit report within a year.

Governor in his directives issued on February 28 said the latest data shows that there is a wide disparity in the developmental sectors between the regions.

After liquidation of the current financial backlog, as estimated by the Indicators and Backlog Committee in 1994, more than 25 years have gone by. Therefore, there is a need to assess the imbalances in regional development created after April 1, 1994, till date.

In 2011, while the state government had constituted a committee for balanced, regional development under the chairmanship of Dr Vijay Kelkar, not much has been done to act upon its recommendations.